Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Delta Apparel worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

DLA stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 million, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.