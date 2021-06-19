Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $100.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

