Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of LSB Industries worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

LXU opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

