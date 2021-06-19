Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 5,951 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 197.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

