Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 59,693 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,262.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

