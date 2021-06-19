Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

