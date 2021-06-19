Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of CURO Group worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CURO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

CURO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,928.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

