Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

