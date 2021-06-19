Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,736 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of USA Truck worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of USAK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.22.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $158.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.