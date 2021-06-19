Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 325.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,521,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $24,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $79.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

