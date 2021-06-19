Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,386.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,449.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.54 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

