Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,608,000 after purchasing an additional 160,147 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

