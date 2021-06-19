Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

LSTR opened at $154.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.43.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

