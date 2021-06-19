Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 635,627 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 635,627 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

