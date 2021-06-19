Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Mesa Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 3.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

