Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Accolade worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 186,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 297,767 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

