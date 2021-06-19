AceD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $92,692.20 and $1,100.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

