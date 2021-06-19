Acies Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the average daily volume of 253 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAC stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Acies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.