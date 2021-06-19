Actinium (ACM) Tops One Day Volume of $30,124.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $972,861.52 and approximately $30,124.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,087,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

