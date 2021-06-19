AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,717 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of AdaptHealth worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $683,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 561.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $1,838,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.