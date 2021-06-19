adbank Price Up 37.6% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, adbank has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $10,860.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

