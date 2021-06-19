Add.xyz Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,548.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

