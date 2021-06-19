adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €293.50 ($345.29). adidas shares last traded at €291.85 ($343.35), with a volume of 492,957 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €284.19.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

