Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $606.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.