Adshares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,184.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $63,184.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021365 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,103 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

