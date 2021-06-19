adToken (ADT) Market Cap Achieves $530,383.29

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $530,383.29 and approximately $49.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adToken has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00722127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00082987 BTC.

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

