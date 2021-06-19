Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

