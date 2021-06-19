Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,366,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,989,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $892,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $84.65. 58,736,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,079,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

