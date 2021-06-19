Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

