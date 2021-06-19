AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,188 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

