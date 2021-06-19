Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $172.45

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and traded as low as $165.05. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $165.05, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

