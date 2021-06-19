Aeon Reaches Market Cap of $12.93 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Aeon has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $16,574.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.86 or 0.00773504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.