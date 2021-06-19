Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0007

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $13,133.48 and $67,684.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.