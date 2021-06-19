Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $13,227.54 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Aeron has a total market cap of $13,227.54 and approximately $97,438.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00739330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00083222 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.