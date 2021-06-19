Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 million, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

