Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post $13.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.16 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.