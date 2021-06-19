AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.68. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 70,813 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$536.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

