Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720.

Shares of A opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $147.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

