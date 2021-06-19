Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 1,531,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $60.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

