AidCoin (AID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,426.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1,426.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

