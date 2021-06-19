Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,814.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,198.23 or 0.06137893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.32 or 0.01567307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00432199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.80 or 0.00775674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00437769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00358107 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

