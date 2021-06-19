Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $78.15 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $78.15 million and $2.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.65 or 1.00102417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00342335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00433022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00780918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,371,320 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

