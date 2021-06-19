Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,417 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 55,144 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $173,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.