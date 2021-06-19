Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 753.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

