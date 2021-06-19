Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,169 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

AKAM stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.