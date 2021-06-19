Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE:ALK opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

