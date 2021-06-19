Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Alchemix has a market cap of $103.22 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $363.87 or 0.01023939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00723851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

