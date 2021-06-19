Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $8.18 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $1.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00360301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00147927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00225818 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.