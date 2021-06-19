Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Boosted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.69. 3,910,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

