Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,563,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $687,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,724,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70. The company has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.