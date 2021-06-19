Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,563,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $687,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,724,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70. The company has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

